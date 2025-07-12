Kandi’s Essence Fest Survival Guide

Join Kandi Burruss live for “Kandi’s Essence Fest Survival Guide” — a fun, stylish livestream packed with her top picks to beat the New Orleans heat and serve looks all weekend long. From misting fans and melanin-friendly sunscreen to must-have concert accessories and glam-on-the-go essentials, Kandi shares her personal tips and shoppable festival faves. Whether you’re heading to a day party or the Superdome mainstage, this guide will keep you cool, comfy, and camera-ready. Don’t miss Kandi’s exclusive bag reveal and live Q&A to get festival-ready the right way!