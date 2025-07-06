Juvia's Place: Blushed and Bronzed Beauty with Sam Fine

Join us on-stage for an exclusive live makeup demo with legendary celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine, in partnership with Juvia’s Place. We will take you through an in-depth tutorial using Juvia’s Place’s coveted blushes and bronzers, highlighting how to use them to create radiant, expressive looks for deeper skin tones. Sam expertise will not only make this educational, but attainable, all while centering the brand’s commitment to celebrating Black beauty. Sam will be joined by model and Juvia’s Place brand ambassador, Vanessa Gyimah.