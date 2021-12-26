Influencer Management 101: What Every Creator Should Know

As the creator economy evolves, understanding the business side of influencing is no longer optional -- it's essential. This panel pulls back the curtain on influencer management with a candid conversation between agency insiders and creators. We'll explore what agencies look for when signing talent, the advantages (and realities) of being represented, and how leading agencies like Kensington Grey are redefining talent management by centering the voices of diverse creators. Regardless of what stage you're in as a creator, this session will offer a crash course on how to navigate the business with confidence, intention, and strategy.