How Small Businesses and Innovative Startups Drive Economic Growth for All Communities

There are more than 33.5 million small businesses and innovative startups in the United States and a historic small business boom, and the challenges for starting, growing and sustaining a business can be daunting. Yet, when entrepreneurs successfully navigate these challenges, they drive jobs and wealth to their communities. Hear from the voice of small businesses in the federal government about what they are doing to remove barriers for emerging entrepreneurs, why their work matters to our nation’s global competitiveness, and why the success stories you may not know about matter.