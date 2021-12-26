Hollywood & Altadena: A Shared Legacy

Join us as we dive into the rich historical ties between Hollywood and Altadena, two iconic communities that have shaped the landscape of Black excellence in entertainment. This discussion will explore the pivotal role Altadena has played as a creative sanctuary for generations of Black actors, musicians, filmmakers, and activists, while breaking down how its legacy continues to impact the entertainment industry and broader cultural movements today. Our panelists will also address the challenges the community faces, from gentrification to the erasure of its cultural landmarks, and why the recovery of this legacy is vital for both Altadena and Hollywood's futures.