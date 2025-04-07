Healthy Food, Healthy Eating: It’s More Than Looks — Using Food as Medicine

Our communities face higher rates of illness and shorter lifespans compared to others — but food can be a powerful tool for change. How can we use what we eat not just to nourish, but to heal? Join two highly respected doctors and a talented artist for a meaningful conversation on how to enjoy the foods you love while boosting your health, vitality, and confidence. Stick around afterward for a spirited live musical performance that celebrates wellness and joy.