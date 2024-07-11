HBCU To Hollywood
HBCUs are critical drivers of economic empowerment, community connections and social development, being uniquely positioned to support entrepreneurship and innovation in Black communities. This panel will feature celebrity and influencer alumni showcasing how their HBCU experience molded them into the individuals they are today and how they were able to build successful careers in Hollywood through their HBCU connections and relationships.
Lineup
-
Lance GrossActor
-
Terrence JTelevision and Film Actor, Executive Producer, Philanthropist and Author