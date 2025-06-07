From Storefront to Stability: Building Wealth By Expanding Housing, Financial Literacy, and Economic Opportunity.

For many families, wealth begins not in the stock market, but in a storefront or a stable home. Join two mayors for a conversation on how cities can take a comprehensive approach in underinvested communities. This session will unpack strategies that link affordable housing initiatives, community-based financial education, and inclusive city contracting to empower entrepreneurs and showcase that advancing economic opportunity is a municipal mandate.