From Hope to History: A Conversation with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Join us for an illuminating fireside chat with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Jackson will reflect on her inspiring personal journey as shared in her memoir, Lovely One—from childhood through her groundbreaking career—offering insight, wisdom, and heartfelt stories from a life of purpose, perseverance, and service.