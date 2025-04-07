Financial Literacy & the Power to Prosper: Teaching Wealth-Building from the Ground Up

Financial freedom starts with knowledge, and it’s never too early or too late to learn. This engaging panel explores practical, on-the-ground strategies for building financial literacy in our communities, from understanding credit and budgeting to investing and generational wealth-building. Featuring programs and leaders who are working to empower Black youth and families, we’ll dive into real-world tools, success stories, and culturally relevant education models that are shifting the financial future—one lesson at a time.