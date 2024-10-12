Feed to Funds

"Feed To Funds" highlights the journeys of four influential women who turned their social media presence into successful brands utilizing themselves or a product. Explore their strategies for creating impactful connections and monetizing their digital footprints.

Lineup

  • Danielle Wright
    ESSENCE GU, Content Editor
  • Alicia Scott
    CEO & Founder of Range Beauty, Makeup For Skin That Acts Up
  • Haile Rose
    Founder of Strictly For The Girls LLC, Student, Community Convener
  • Kayla Nicole
    Media Personality
  • Raven Tracy
    Entrepreneur & Influencer