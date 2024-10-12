Feed to Funds
"Feed To Funds" highlights the journeys of four influential women who turned their social media presence into successful brands utilizing themselves or a product. Explore their strategies for creating impactful connections and monetizing their digital footprints.
Lineup
Danielle WrightESSENCE GU, Content Editor
Alicia ScottCEO & Founder of Range Beauty, Makeup For Skin That Acts Up
Haile RoseFounder of Strictly For The Girls LLC, Student, Community Convener
Kayla NicoleMedia Personality
Raven TracyEntrepreneur & Influencer