Family Sagas in Black Literature
Discussing historical legacies, this panel offers insights into how to weave intricate narratives from the threads of our personal and collective histories. It explores the ways storytelling can illuminate the connections between past and present, showing how individual experiences and shared memories come together to create powerful, layered stories that honor heritage and shape our understanding of identity and community.
