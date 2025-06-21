Exhibit A: Your First Look at Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" Season 3

Step into the courtroom with “Reasonable Doubt” stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, and newest cast members Joseph Sikora and Kyle Bary as they raise the bar—and the stakes—with an exclusive first look at Season 3 on Hulu!



After a season full of high-stakes legal battles, personal heartbreak, and a near-life sentence for her best friend, Jax Stewart is finally trying to catch a break. But boredom? In her world? Overruled! When a former child star lands in hot water, Jax spots her chance to shake things up—and things get juicier than a courtroom scandal. From Hollywood drama to deadly danger, Jax must plead her case harder than ever, especially when a new, bold associate threatens everything she’s fought to build.



The verdict is in: you won’t want to miss this session.