ESSENCE Rise & Recharge

Start your day with an uplifting experience that blends movement, mindfulness, and motivation! Join DeBlair Tate on the ESSENCE Festival main stage for an energizing session designed to awaken your body and refresh your mind. Whether you’re in the mood for a heart-pumping workout, a guided stretch, or a moment of meditation, this experience will set the perfect tone for your day. Come ready to move, breathe, and tap into the vibrant energy of ESSENCE Fest.