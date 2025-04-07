ESSENCE Rise & Recharge

Ease into your day with a grounding and inspiring experience on the ESSENCE Festival main stage. Join Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson for a morning of reflection, intention, and motivation. Whether through gentle movement, mindful breathing, or words of encouragement, this session is designed to help you center yourself and step into the day with clarity and purpose. Start your morning in community, and set the tone for a meaningful ESSENCE Fest experience.