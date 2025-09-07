Dessert Diaries: Stories, Swaps & Sweet Connections

Gather ‘round for a lively “story circle” where beloved bakers and food lovers share their sweetest dessert memories and treasured family recipes. Discover the heartwarming stories behind classic treats like pound cake, peach cobbler, and banana pudding, and pick up new twists to bring home. This session invites you to celebrate tradition and honor the legacy of Black desserts, one delicious story at a time.