Demystifying the Book Publishing Industry for Authors, Professionals, and Creatives

Join the team of Storehouse Voices for an inspiring session on the journey from lifelong writer to published author. Explore what it takes to shape your voice, find your audience, and navigate the world of publishing—whether you're working on your first book or have stories that have lived with you for years. Gain practical tips, hear real-life experiences, and leave feeling empowered to bring your writing to the world.