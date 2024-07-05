DEI Study - From Moment to Movement: DEI At The Tipping Point

In just four years, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) has undergone major fluctuations—from the field being immensely valued, especially in the wake of George Floyd's murder, to facing existential threats due to political pushback. The current disruption raises several critical questions about the relevance, direction, and resilience of DEI as a discipline and a standard business practice. To find answers, the Korn Ferry Institute along with the Global Black Economic Forum embarked on a comprehensive study of DEI’s evolution and effectiveness. The research revealed both strengths and weaknesses within the DEI movement independent of—as well as driven by—major societal and political events.