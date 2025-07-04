Culture, Commerce, Community: New Orleans and the Power of Local Leadership

We open the Global Black Economic Forum stage at Essence Festival of Culture, we begin where it all starts: with community. This conversation brings together leading voices from Louisiana Economic Development, New Orleans & Company, and the New Orleans Office of Tourism and Culture to reflect on what it means to build, invest, and lead with purpose—especially in a city as culturally rich and resilient as New Orleans.







Together, we’ll explore:



• Culture as Catalyst: How New Orleans’ distinct identity isn’t just preserved—it’s powering economic opportunity and defining what local-global cultural exchange can look like.



• Commerce in Context: From small business inclusion to infrastructure and tourism, how intentional investment is shaping a more equitable ecosystem—and what lessons can be exported globally.



• Community at the Core: The ways in which partnerships, policy, and shared ownership ensure local communities are centered—not sidelined—as the city evolves.