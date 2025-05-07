Collective Meets Community

Step into the rhythm of the day with ESSENCE PRESENTS: THE COLLECTIVE SET—an immersive sonic experience powered by today’s most exciting DJ crews and music collectives. This high-vibe gathering is all about community, creativity, and curating the sound of the culture. From deep cuts to dance floor favorites, expect genre-blending sets and energy that moves with intention. Whether you're here to dance, connect, or simply catch a vibe, this is where sound meets soul.