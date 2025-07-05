Clinical Trials: What You Need to Know for Yourself, Your Family, and Your Community
Representation in clinical trials plays a key role in advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes. However, many communities have historically faced significant barriers to participation, including mistrust of the medical system and limited access to healthcare services. This panel will highlight the work that’s being done to address these obstacles and emphasize the importance of representation in clinical trials.
Sponsored by
Lineup
-
Dr. Adrelia AllenExecutive Director, Clinical Trial Patient Diversity
-
LaShell RobinsonExecutive Director, Head, Global Feasibility & Trial Equity, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
-
Tawana Thomas-JohnsonSenior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, American Cancer Society