Clinical Trials: What You Need to Know for Yourself, Your Family, and Your Community

Clinical Trials: What You Need to Know for Yourself, Your Family, and Your Community

Representation in clinical trials plays a key role in advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes. However, many communities have historically faced significant barriers to participation, including mistrust of the medical system and limited access to healthcare services. This panel will highlight the work that’s being done to address these obstacles and emphasize the importance of representation in clinical trials.

Sponsored by

Lineup

  • Dr. Adrelia Allen
    Executive Director, Clinical Trial Patient Diversity
  • LaShell Robinson
    Executive Director, Head, Global Feasibility & Trial Equity, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Tawana Thomas-Johnson
    Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, American Cancer Society