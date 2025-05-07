Celebrating Culinary & Lifestyle Storytelling on TV One & CLEO TV

"TV One and CLEO TV are coming off a successful season of two standout premieres

— “Savor the City” with Chef Jernard Wells and “Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E” hosted by Tamar and Evelyn Braxton. These series continue the networks’ tradition of delivering engaging, culturally rich content that resonates deeply with audiences.



From “Just Eats” with renowned Chef JJ to “Living by Design” hosted by dynamic sibling duo Jake and Jazz Smollett, TV One and CLEO TV have consistently elevated lifestyle and culinary

storytelling that is authentically “for us, by us.” The success of these shows demonstrates the strong demand for premium content that reflects the tasted and traditions of communities of color. "