Business Masterclass: Master P on Legacy, Ownership & Hustle

Join cultural icon and business mogul Master P for an intimate fireside conversation on building generational wealth, creating your own lane, and staying true to your roots. From No Limit Records to a multi-industry empire spanning music, film, food, and fashion—Master P will break down the mindset, hustle, and hard lessons that shaped his journey. This session will explore the power of ownership, the importance of reinvesting in community, and why legacy matters more than fame. Whether you're an entrepreneur, creative, or just chasing purpose, this is your blueprint for longevity and impact.