Built to Bloom: Beauty, Business & Becoming

Join Mielle Organics founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez in a powerful conversation with media trailblazer and ESSENCE CCO Michele Ghee as they dive into the inspiration behind Monique’s new book. From building a beauty empire to navigating purpose through pain, Monique shares the lessons, leaps of faith, and leadership tools that have shaped her journey. This is more than a story of success—it’s a masterclass in perseverance, vision, and the power of betting on yourself.