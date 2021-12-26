Bosses At The Table: Changing the Game Through Cuisine and Story

Black women are boldly shaping the future of food and wine, leading with vision, cultural depth, and an unapologetic commitment to excellence. As restaurateurs, winemakers, and journalists, they are transforming the industry. This panel celebrates those who are setting audacious goals, challenging norms, and using their platforms to elevate culture and community. Whether building acclaimed restaurants, crafting compelling narratives, or launching visionary brands, these women are forging paths that leave a lasting legacy.