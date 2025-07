Blame It on the Hormones

From puberty to post-menopause, hormones significantly impact women's health experiences—yet they're often dismissed, misunderstood, or inadequately addressed in traditional healthcare settings. From hot flashes and mood swings to cysts and fibroids — the realities of hormone-driven health care are complicated and difficult to tackle. This panel will be an interdisciplinary conversation discussing the necessity of a multifaceted approach to women's health.