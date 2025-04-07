Black Beauty Storytelling

The Girls That Got It is a love letter to the culture, the creativity, and the chaos

that shaped Black beauty. This main stage moment will spotlight the iconic

storytellers, founders, and insiders whose lived experiences not only defined eras

but now sit proudly on shelves at Target.

Through an intimate, and honest conversation, this panel will celebrate the

cultural moments that laid the groundwork for today’s beauty landscape—told by

the women who lived them, created through them, and are now