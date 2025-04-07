Black Beauty Storytelling
The Girls That Got It is a love letter to the culture, the creativity, and the chaos
that shaped Black beauty. This main stage moment will spotlight the iconic
storytellers, founders, and insiders whose lived experiences not only defined eras
but now sit proudly on shelves at Target.
Through an intimate, and honest conversation, this panel will celebrate the
cultural moments that laid the groundwork for today’s beauty landscape—told by
the women who lived them, created through them, and are now