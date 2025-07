Beyond the Podium: Lessons From Black Women Mayors on Leadership, Pressure and Progressives

Join our own New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Former Mayors, the Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms and Karen Freeman-Wilson, for a candid fireside conversation on the power and pressure of leading while Black and female. From navigating public scrutiny to driving equity in their cities, these dynamic leaders will share hard-won lessons on resilience, purpose, and progress in public office.