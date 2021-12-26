Beyond the Bayou: Creole Conversations from the Caribbean to NOLA

Join James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton and Chopped winner Chef Charly Pierre—founder of Fritai NOLA—for a vibrant conversation on the rich ties between Caribbean and New Orleans Creole cuisine. Rooted in African, French, and Haitian traditions, they’ll explore how food tells stories of migration, identity, and resistance. From Carnival to Mardi Gras, jerk to gumbo, and roti to po’boys, this dialogue is spiced with culture, heritage, and personal journey. Inspired by Nina’s new cookbook A Culinary Canon: From St. Lucia to Louisiana, expect bold flavors, honest insight, and deep connection.