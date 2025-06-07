Baby, This is Keke Palmer: LIVE with Kandi Burruss

You know it’s your girl! The incomparable Keke Palmer is taking over the ESSENCE Stage for a LIVE edition of her hit Wondery podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. Get ready for an unforgettable show as Keke gives us an exclusive sneak peek into her new upcoming Prime Video film The Pickup, followed by a legendary link up with entertainment mogul and fellow multi-hyphenate queen, Kandi Burruss.