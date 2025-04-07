Artificial Intelligence: What You Need to Know to Prepare for the Now and the Future

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly evolve, it is increasingly shaping our workplaces, economies, healthcare systems, and society at large. In this session, we will explore practical insights on how to prepare for and engage with AI across various facets of life—from advancing your career to leveraging AI for wealth generation, improving personal and public health, and navigating its impact on civil society. Experts in the field will provide strategies for understanding AI's current capabilities, its future potential, and the steps you can take today to stay ahead in this transformative age. Join us for a forward-thinking conversation that will help you make informed decisions and shape a future where AI works for you and your community.