Artificial Intelligence and Bias in Health Care & Employment
Artificial intelligence is pervasive in practically all aspects of our lives from our cellphones to our cars. Two key areas that do not get sufficient attention are how artificial intelligence is transforming access to health care and the workforce. This panel explores how artificial intelligence/keyword identifying tools could exacerbate health disparities, exclude Black candidates from positions and how you can avoid those land mines.
Lineup
-
Dr. Kimberly EllisonBusiness Owner, International Speaker and Author
-
Christopher PerkinsAssociate Partner at McKinsey & Company
-
Brenda Darden WilkersonPresident and CEO of AnitaB.org
-
Kelsey RogerChief Product & Technology Officer at Hello Alice