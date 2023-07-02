Artificial Intelligence and Bias in Health Care & Employment

Artificial intelligence is pervasive in practically all aspects of our lives from our cellphones to our cars. Two key areas that do not get sufficient attention are how artificial intelligence is transforming access to health care and the workforce. This panel explores how artificial intelligence/keyword identifying tools could exacerbate health disparities, exclude Black candidates from positions and how you can avoid those land mines.

Lineup

  Dr. Kimberly Ellison
    Dr. Kimberly Ellison
    Business Owner, International Speaker and Author
  Christopher Perkins
    Christopher Perkins
    Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company
  Brenda Darden Wilkerson
    Brenda Darden Wilkerson
    President and CEO of AnitaB.org
  Kelsey Roger
    Kelsey Roger
    Chief Product & Technology Officer at Hello Alice