Architects Of The Next Era - AT&T

This panel will focus on how Back changemakers use their passions in art, fashion, and other hobbies to spark meaningful change and build powerful collaborations. Rising Future Maker alumni will share how they've embraced their authenticity and used their unique talents to lead and inspire. The moderator will steer the conversation toward embracing individuality and celebrating that Black creatives are no longer seeking a seat at the table - they are already there, shaping the conversation.