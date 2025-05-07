Amazon Live: Summer Concert ‘Fits

Step into the spotlight with Styled by the Culture — a high-style, high-energy Amazon Live experience streaming straight from the vibrant SOKO MRKT stage at Essence Fest! This can’t-miss fashion moment brings together bold style and big vibes as our Amazon Live host or influencer showcases their top picks for a night out in New Orleans. Four lucky Festival-goers will be handpicked to strut their stuff as live models! From head-turning fits to must-have accessories — all shoppable in real time.