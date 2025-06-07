Amazon Live: Summer Beauty Must-Haves

Broadcasting live from the SOKO MRKT Stage, our Amazon Live host is spilling all her must-have beauty essentials to survive — and slay — the summer heat. From melt-proof makeup to radiant skin musts, she’ll walk you through her ultimate GRWM routine for a summer night out in NOLA. Plus, select audience members will get to test fan-favorite products live on stage! It’s the beauty moment you don’t want to miss — real tips, real results, and all products just a click away.