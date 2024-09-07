Aesthetic Armor: Clothing and Culture

CONVERSATION: Aesthetic Armor: Clothing and Culture



Making a statement through fashion is nothing new, but how can today’s fashion creatives take advantage of the current market to truly stand out? In this insightful conversation, our panelists ASAP Ferg and Dapper Dan, alongside ESSENCE CEO & President Caroline Wanga, will break down what it takes to turn a design into a viral, trending moment that everyone is talking about—without compromising your brand’s integrity. Gain insider knowledge on how to navigate the fine line between creating buzz and staying true to your brand’s core values in an ever-evolving industry.