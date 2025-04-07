Addressing Misinformation & Disinformation in Our Lives

In today’s digital age, misinformation and disinformation have become pervasive forces, impacting everything from personal decision-making to public policy. This session will explore the critical need to recognize, understand, and combat these harmful narratives that distort truth and threaten the integrity of our communities. In this discussion, we’ll unpack how misinformation and disinformation spread, the societal consequences they have, and strategies to protect ourselves, our communities, and our institutions from their impact.