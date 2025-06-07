ABC Stars on the Front Lines: Portraying Strength & Courage

Bold, brilliant, and brave—powerhouse women from 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, High Potential, The Rookie and Will Trent take the lead both on screen and in the stories they help shape. Moderated by Live with Kelly and Mark’s Déjà Vu Parker, stars Mekia Cox (The Rookie), Alexis Floyd (Grey’s Anatomy), Aisha Hinds (9-1-1), Javicia Leslie (High Potential), Judy Reyes (High Potential), Iantha Richardson (Will Trent) and Sonja Sohn (Will Trent) discuss bringing strength, depth, and authenticity to some of television’s most dynamic roles.