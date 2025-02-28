A.I. In Action: The Next Era Of Jobs In Film

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize the film industry, new career paths are emerging at the intersection of technology and storytelling. This panel will explore how AI is impacting jobs in screenwriting, visual effects, editing, casting, and beyond, creating opportunities for filmmakers, content creators, and tech innovators alike. Industry experts will discuss how professionals can adapt, upskill, and leverage AI tools to enhance creativity rather than replace it. Whether you're a filmmaker, aspiring creator, or tech enthusiast, this conversation will provide insights into the evolving job market and how to stay ahead in Hollywood’s AI-driven future.