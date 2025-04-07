A CROWN “SpotLYTE” (with MC Lyte and Van Van)

Hip-hop icon MC Lyte unveils the new “Wear Your CROWN” video featuring 6-year old rap sensation Van Van during this fun and celebratory “CROWN” conversation (“Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”).

MC Lyte will have a fun-filled conversation with Van Van, and share how her new song ""Wear Your CROWN"" (premiering on CROWN Day) celebrates the movement and encourages the next generation to love their crowns. Plus, a local New Orleans hero and early CROWN advocate, Faith Fennidy, will share her powerful story and discuss how she turned tragedy to triumph.







CROWN movement supporter and former CROWN Award honoree MC Lyte will share her own story and discuss how to engage and empower Gen Z and Gen Alpha to push the movement forward with confidence and pride. The discussion will include a premiere of Van Van’s new ""Wear Your CROWN"" video, produced by MC Lyte.