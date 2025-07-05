20 Years Since Hurricane Katrina

Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina reshaped not only the physical landscape of New Orleans, but also the national conversation on race, equity, and disaster response. Today, we gather to honor the lives lost, celebrate the resilience of the communities that survived, and critically examine the long-term impact the storm has had on Black life, policy, and prosperity.This powerful panel brings together survivors, community leaders, policymakers, and cultural voices to reflect on the lessons learned and the work still to be done.