The Human Beat Boxer Doug E. Fresh energized audiences last weekend with an exclusive performance of “This Is How You Dougie” during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2020. The originator of the two-step dance, Doug E. reminded old school and new school viewers just how The Dougie started, just in case you all forgot.

Even though he’s got 35 years in the game, Doug E. opened his performance by introducing himself (although let’s face it, the man needs no introduction).

“Ladies and gentleman, I don’t know if you know, but my name is Doug E,” he said.

Standing there in the comfort of his kitchen, the 53-year-old rapper spat a freestyle that blended his “La Di Da Di” lyrics over Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie,” which helped revive the signature dance in 2010. Since then, The Dougie has been performed by countless fans and celebrities, including forever first lady Michelle Obama.

Even while staying at home due to COVID-19, it was great for fans to see the hip-hop pioneer in all his trailblazing and beatboxing glory.

Doug E.’s performance wasn’t the only way the rapper showed up and showed up at ESSENCE Festival of Culture. He also participated in ESSENCE’s Dear Black Men panel alongside Bevel founder, Tristan Walker, where he discussed the important of body hair grooming.