Courtesy: Dondraico Johnson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This isn’t your typical Disney flick—and neither are the characters shaping its message. In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the beloved franchise returns with a fresh focus on community, culture, and the magic that happens when we embrace our differences. The latest installment picks up with Seabrook’s zombie-cheerleader-alien dream team, Zed and Addison, back from a summer road trip and stepping into new roles as camp counselors for two rival monster factions.

Between catchy musical numbers and high-energy dance breaks, the film delivers a timely message: showing up as your full self is the key to connection.

Among the returning favorites is Willa, a fierce werewolf played by actress and singer Chandler Kinney, who brings both fire and heart to the role. Best known for her work in the Zombies series, Kinney has also appeared in Pretty Little Liars universe.

“That’s one of the core messages,” Kinney says. “What makes you you—and how that brings us together. It’s something I’ve taken with me outside the franchise, too. I’ve learned how to step into my own and be confident in who I am.”

For Kinney, Zombies 4 also evokes a sense of nostalgia. “It felt like old Disney vibes,” she shares.

She credits much of that magic to Dondraico Johnson, the film’s choreographer and a creative powerhouse who’s worked with stars like Usher, Janet Jackson, and Chris Brown. “He’s just an incredible human, artist, and visionary,” Kinney says. “I still don’t understand how his mind works—but he makes magic.”

Talking to Johnson is like catching up with a cousin at a family BBQ—lively, warm, and full of good energy. Despite the polished performances on screen, he’s the first to admit that Zoom interviews require only being “halfway presentable.”

Johnson says his work on Zombies 4 is deeply personal. With a background steeped in global music and culture, he saw the rival monster factions as an opportunity to reflect real-life diversity. “We can all be doing the same movement, but where we’re from puts our own twist on it,” he explains. “The daywalkers might be from Atlanta. The vampires? New York.”

While choreographing for film differs from live music performances, Johnson pulls from both worlds. “You bring pieces of your life to these scripts. When you’re reading the words, it’s just a script—until you breathe life into it,” he says.

That authenticity comes through in characters like Sway, a sassy vampire with unmistakable energy. “She’s got that Janet [Jackson] essence. She doesn’t need to say much—her attitude says it all.”

For Johnson, having full creative control was crucial. It allowed him to infuse the choreography with intention and inspire young audiences to find joy and unity through movement.

Together, Kinney and Johnson are proof of how powerful Black creativity can shine on a global stage. Their contributions to Zombies 4 are a reminder that the real magic lies in owning your story—flaws, flair, and all.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires premiered July 10, 2025, on Disney Channel and July 11 on Disney+.