YouTube Shares Trailer For Creators For Change Doc Featuring Michelle Obama

YouTube / Creators for Change

Celebrating Women’s History Month, YouTube and Creators for Change have shared the trailer for their new docuseries, Creators for Change on Girls’ Education.

The series sees former First Lady Michelle Obama sitting down with YouTube creators and celebs to discuss the state of girls’ education around the world. The series will feature appearances from YouTubers Liza Koshy, Thembe Mahlaba, and Prajakta Koli and stars like Lana Condor, Ngô Thanh Vân, Julia Roberts, and Jenna Bush Hager.

Directed by Joanna Forscher, Creators for Change on Girls’ Education brings together Obama’s Girls Opportunity Alliance and YouTube creators to educate viewers by profiling young girls around the world as they fight for education.

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education premieres March 17 on YouTube.