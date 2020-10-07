Acknowledging the deep need for bodies of work helmed by Black creatives, YouTube is pledging to uplift our content. But not only are they making a promise, they’re backing it up with their recently announced $100M #YouTubeBlack Voices fund.

Through the fund, the video platform will roll out a number of new projects, such as “Resist,” a documentary series from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, as well as virtual HBCU Homecoming celebration. The Homecoming special is slated to air on Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

Additionally, a few YouTube original shows will come back for new seasons: “Glad You Asked” and “BookTube.” The former was nominated for an Emmy this year.

In a press release, YouTube shared that they “will invest with an intention — to celebrate and elevate Black storytelling, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.” The global fund will be used for sourcing and producing a variety of original programming “focused on Black experiences, and to directly support Black creators and artists so that they can thrive on YouTube.”

We look forward to seeing how YouTube will further support the work of Black innovators and change seekers.