10 Young Black Production Companies You Should Know

Diversity in film and television has been a constant struggle for actors, directors, and producers of color for many years. As time progressed, the Hollywood landscape has as well, with more opportunities existing for Black creators to tell stories that resonate with several demographics, regardless of race.
Bay Mills Studios – Shamier Anderson and Stephan James
In October, brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James launched Bay Mills Studios, named after the Canadian neighborhood they were raised in. Bay Mills recently signed a deal with Boat Rocker to produce original television content.
02
Proximity Media – Ryan Coogler
Director Ryan Coogler launched Proximity Media with his wife Zinzi Coogler and writer Sev Ohanian in 2021, to create event-driven content across various platforms. Proximity’s first film, Judas and the Black Messiah, was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning two for “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Original Song.”
03
UpperRoom Productions – John Boyega
Founded by Boyega in 2016, the UK based UpperRoom Productions will develop non-English language films focusing on culture in Western and Eastern Africa for Netflix. The accomplished actor’s company will also produce film projects in the near future.
Wiktor Szymanowicz
Loading the player...
04
House Eleven10 – Yahya Abdul Mateen II
Emmy award-winning actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II launched his production company House Eleven10. Named as a homage to his childhood home in Oakland, Mateen’s company recently inked a deal with Netflix, which will have him starring in and producing future films for the popular digital streaming platform.
05
Hoorae Media – Issa Rae
Hoorae Media was founded in September of last year by the multi-hyphenate Issa Rae. Hoorae launched as an umbrella banner to consolidate Rae’s various film, television, and digital content companies. The Media company produced A Black Lady Sketch Show and the pop culture phenomenon Insecure.
06
Laugh Out Loud! Productions – Kevin Hart
Founded in 2017, by Kevin Hart, Laugh Out Loud (LOL) Productions operates four divisions: LOL Network, LOL Studios, LOL Audio, and LOL X!, which produce, develop, and distribute digital, and audio comedic content.
07
Monkeypaw Productions – Jordan Peele
American actor, comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele launched Monkeypaw Productions in 2012. Peele’s imprint is responsible for producing projects such as Candyman and US, and Academy Award-winning films Get Out and BlacKKKlansman. Monkeypaw also produced Lovecraft Country, The Last O.G., and the reboot of The Twilight Zone.
08
Outlier Society Productions – Michael B. Jordan
Created in 2016 to highlight diverse stories and voices, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions held a film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, and recently signed a film and television deal with Amazon. Outlier’s projects include Just Mercy, Journal for Jordan, and the upcoming Creed III.
09
Prophecy Pictures Entertainment – Richard T. Jones
Actor Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Kristy Horiuchi launched Prophecy Pictures Entertainment this year in order to develop family and faith-based content across several streaming platforms. Prophecy Pictures has multiple projects in development, including a biopic about Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe and a sci-fi television series.
10
Lammas Park Productions – Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen—director of 12 Years a Slave—heads Lammas Park, a production named after a park McQueen would frequent as a child. The company produced Small Axe, a British anthology series about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s.