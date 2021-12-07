Yamiche Alcindor Named Washington Correspondent For NBC News

Congratulations are in order for Yamiche Alcindor! The PBS news broadcaster is joining NBC News’ Washington team as a correspondent.

Slated to her begin her tenure in March, Alcindor will be the broadcast’s point person cover for all things Biden and will weigh in on the national impact of Washington politics, policies, and comment on the racial and socioeconomic ripple effects of executive branch happenings.



According to Variety, she is expected to continue moderating PBS’s Washington Week, but will no longer serve as White House correspondent on PBS NewsHour.

Alcindor herself took to Twitter to express her excitement over joining the NBC News family as a political correspondent.

“I am so excited to join NBC & MSNBC as a Washington correspondent,” she wrote. “This feels like coming home to family.”

Covering the WH for @NewsHour has been an honor. I hope our @PBS viewers will keep watching @WashingtonWeek as I continue moderating that show.https://t.co/AigEJEgNHj— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 7, 2021

The news was broken via an internal memo from NBC News Washington Bureau Cheif Ken Strickland, who detailed Alcindor’s achievements while introducing her to the team.

“I am pleased to announce that Yamiche Alcindor will be joining NBC News as a Washington correspondent covering the Biden administration, the impact of federal policies on communities across the country, and issues at the intersection of race, culture, and politics,” he wrote before rattling off her career highlights from Meet the Press, to Deadline to The New York Times and USA Today.

“She is a Society of Professional Journalism Fellow and her work has been recognized with the Radio Television Digital News Association’s John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award, the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage, and the IWMF’s Gwen Ifill Award,” Strickland went on. “She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was named the organization’s Journalist of the Year last year.”