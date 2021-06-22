Eye Candy: All The Times ESSENCE Cover Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Wore The Hell Out Of A Suit

ESSENCE

If you just realized that actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, one of our July/August cover stars, is a beautiful man, perhaps from watching HBO’s Watchmen or the buzz (no pun intended) surrounding his upcoming film Candyman, you’re late, sis. Respectfully.

The New Orleans native has been eye candy publicly since he first starred on Netflix’s The Get Down in 2016 as disco king Cadillac, but we’re willing to bet he was turning heads way before then. It doesn’t take much for the fit and fine star to do that, but he certainly catches our attention when he’s wearing a suit. He wore a number of them for our latest issue, looking handsome in pastel colors. But you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen some of his stylish red carpet looks. He makes suits, suit jackets and even tuxes, of all colors and textures, look good.

While Abdul-Mateen II laughs at the idea that he’s a sex symbol, the proof is in the pudding (with the “pudding” being the photographic evidence). Check out a few times he oozed both swag and sexy while stunting on the red carpet in a suit.