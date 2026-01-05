Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Steps Into The Spotlight In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ [Trailer]

Photo Credit: Suzanne Tenner. © 2025 MARVEL.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Marvel Television has unveiled a new trailer and first-look stills for Wonder Man, offering a clearer glimpse at the studio’s upcoming character-driven series set inside Hollywood itself. Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, the eight-episode show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor whose career hasn’t quite taken off, and Ben Kingsley, reprising his fan-favorite role as Trevor Slattery.

The trailer teases a sharp, self-aware story about ambition, reinvention, and the business of superhero mythmaking. After crossing paths with Slattery, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is rebooting the in-universe superhero film Wonder Man. Suddenly, both men—at very different points in their careers—are chasing what could be their last, or first, real shot.

Article continues after video.

Rather than focusing solely on superpowers, the series leans into the absurdities and insecurities of the entertainment industry, pulling back the curtain on fame, failure, and second chances.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 27 at 6 p.m. PT, with the original score by Joel P. West arriving on digital platforms January 30.

Take a look at some first look photos below.

(Center) Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Adbul-Mateen II) in Marvel Television’s WONDER MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Adbul-Mateen II) in Marvel Television’s WONDER MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL.

(L-R) Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) and Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Adbul-Mateen II) in Marvel Television’s WONDER MAN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Suzanne Tenner. © 2025 MARVEL.