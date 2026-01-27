Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Craft, Career, And ‘Wonder Man’

Courtesy of Marvel

The last time many audiences saw Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, he was locked in combat with Jason Momoa, suited up as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The role cemented him as a major presence in the DC universe. Now, he’s heading into Marvel territory as the lead of Wonder Man, playing Simon Williams, a struggling actor chasing his next break in Los Angeles.

For some viewers, crossing over to Marvel can feel like picking sides, but Abdul-Mateen doesn’t see it that way. He talks about it like any other job, focusing on the material instead of the brand itself. “I was over at DC doing things for a while, and I had a good experience there,” he said. “I think from the outside, it would appear as though there’s a competition between the two.”

“As an actor, I would love to go wherever the great work is, but I did really admire Marvel,” he added. “They have a really good eye for current events, and they seem to have their eye in their ear on the pulse of what’s going on in the world. And I really liked how they did things over there. So I had an opportunity to come over and play with a really talented team, and that’s what I was attracted to.”

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man follows Williams and Trevor Slattery as they try to land roles in a remake of a superhero film. It’s a story about working actors navigating the grind of Hollywood, which gives Abdul-Mateen room to tap into something closer to real life.

He shares the screen with Sir Ben Kingsley, who returns as Trevor (or The Mandarin for MCU fans) and he approaches acting with a clear boundary between the role and himself. “I like to be like a painter and I paint a portrait of somebody, but then I put my brushes down, then I wipe the paint off my hands, and then I go home and have a cup of tea,” Kingsley said. “But I’m very fond of Trevor. And one thing Trevor and I share is a profound love of Shakespeare.”

For Abdul-Mateen, working alongside someone with decades in the craft has sharpened his own perspective. His résumé already includes The Greatest Showman, Us, Candyman, Watchmen, and The Matrix Resurrections. He has played villains, heroes, and everything between. Still, he doesn’t talk like someone who feels finished.

“I’m coming around 10 years right now,” he said, after noting Kingsley’s nearly 60-year career.

“I have a very appreciative but also humble approach to everything that I’m experiencing right now,” Abdul-Mateen continued. “And I couldn’t sit here with Sir Ben—who has six decades of experience—and then talk about the moment where I feel like I finally arrived. Because what this lets me know is how much this is a journey, and it’s not about arriving at all. It’s about staying present and accumulating knowledge and wealth and growing in that way, and then giving it all right back. I hope when I’m 80, I can get my second wind. Now, I’m watching Sir Ben work, and I think he’s a perfect example of that.”

If anything, Wonder Man feels like the next chapter, not the peak. Abdul-Mateen keeps showing up, taking the work seriously, and letting the rest follow.

Wonder Man premieres with 8 all-new episodes January 27 on Disney+.